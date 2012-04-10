FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 26 dead in Homs attacks: Syrian activists
April 10, 2012

At least 26 dead in Homs attacks: Syrian activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 26 people were killed on Tuesday in the Syrian army’s bombardment of the Bayada and Khalidiya districts of the city of Homs, activists said.

“They are attacking Bayada with mortars from three different locations. People have taken refuge in some schools and now some of the schools have been hit,” said one activist who identified himself as Abu Yasser.

“We have at least 20 martyrs and 70 wounded, most of them women and children,” he told Reuters by telephone.

An earlier report from activists said six people had been killed in army shelling in the Homs district of Khalidiya.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny

