Assad warns against sowing chaos in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Countries that “sow chaos” in Syria could suffer from it themselves, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told a Russian television station in an interview aired on Wednesday.

“For the leaders of these countries, it’s becoming clear that this is not ‘Spring’ but chaos, and as I have said, if you sow chaos in Syria you may be infected by it yourself, and they understand this perfectly well,” Assad said, referring to the Arab Spring that toppled long-entrenched leaders in the Middle East.

Assad said Western sanctions are affecting Syria’s economy but Damascus has a “wonderful relationship” with non-Western countries, according to state-run Rossiya-24’s translation of his remarks he gave in the interview recorded on Tuesday in Syria.