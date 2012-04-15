FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2012 / 1:03 PM / 5 years ago

Dozens more "terrorist" attacks since ceasefire: Syrian state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian security source said on Sunday that “terrorist groups” have increased attacks in the country since an internationally brokered ceasefire to end violence was announced last week, state television said.

“Since the announcement of an end to military operations, terrorist attacks have increased by dozens, causing a large loss of life,” state news agency SANA said.

SANA said “armed terrorists” killed five people in ambushes around the country on Saturday.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland

