U.N. chief says Syria faces "extremely dangerous" crisis
#World News
March 21, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 6 years

U.N. chief says Syria faces "extremely dangerous" crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the opening of the Jakarta International Defense Dialogue (JIDD) in Jakarta March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Syria faces a profound and extremely dangerous crisis that has potentially massive repercussions for the region and the world, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday.

“We do not know how events will unfold. But we do know that we all have a responsibility to work for a resolution of this profound and extremely dangerous crisis,” Ban said in a speech in Jakarta.

(The story was corrected to removes reference to Annan trip)

Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ron Popeski

