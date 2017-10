Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Idlib March 16, 2012. The banner reads "Idlib will never kneel". REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb blew up in a residential area of Syria’s second city Aleppo on Sunday, a day after two blasts rocked the capital Damascus, the Syrian television channel al-Ikhbariya said.

Opposition sources said the blast hit an area close to a local security office. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion had killed and injured people in the area but gave no estimate on the number of casualties.