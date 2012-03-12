FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills girl, wounds 25 in southern Syria
March 12, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 6 years

Car bomb kills girl, wounds 25 in southern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A car bomb killed a schoolgirl on Monday and wounded 25 others at a school in the southern Syrian city of Deraa, the scene of sporadic street fighting between Free Syrian Army rebels and President Bashar al-Assad’s troops, an opposition activist said.

“The car exploded at nine in the morning in al-Kashef neighborhood in front of al-Mahatta High School for Girls, which has been active in (anti-Assad) demonstrations,” Maher Abdelhaq told Reuters from the city on the border with Jordan.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman; Editing by Louise Ireland

