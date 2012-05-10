Suicide car bombers kill 55 in Damascus: government

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two suicide car bombers killed more than 55 people and wounded 372 in the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian Interior Ministry said in a statement on government-owned TV on Thursday.
The rush hour explosions hit a district that houses a well-known military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a 14-month-old uprising. State media said earlier the majority of the casualties were civilians.
