Suicide car bombers kill 55 in Damascus: government
May 10, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Suicide car bombers kill 55 in Damascus: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two suicide car bombers killed more than 55 people and wounded 372 in the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian Interior Ministry said in a statement on government-owned TV on Thursday.

The rush hour explosions hit a district that houses a well-known military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a 14-month-old uprising. State media said earlier the majority of the casualties were civilians.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Diana Abdallah

