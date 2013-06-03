FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain links decision on arming Syrian rebels to peace talks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 3, 2013 / 8:30 AM / in 4 years

Britain links decision on arming Syrian rebels to peace talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague prior to a meeting on Syria by the London 11 in Amman, Jordan, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain will decide whether to arm Syrian rebels only after planned peace talks involving President Bashar al-Assad’s government and his opponents, the British foreign minister said.

William Hague told Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily in an interview published on Monday that the priority was U.S.- and Russian-led efforts to get the warring sides to the negotiating table, but said he was “not overly optimistic”.

“A decision on whether to deliver lethal weapons will depend on how those negotiations go and other countries’ attitudes,” he was quoted as saying.

Hague said it was not too late to arm the rebels, despite the risks involved, given that the more than two-year-old war in Syria had no end in sight.

”We need a political solution as soon as possible,“ he said. Unfortunately we don’t know if there will be one. The conflict could go on for months or even years.”

He said Russia, a longtime ally of Syria, agreed on the need for a political solution, but the question was “how much they are prepared to influence Assad”.

“The situation is getting exponentially worse and putting the stability of the region at risk. That is the way Moscow and Washington, London, Paris and Berlin see it,” Hague said.

The United States and Russia announced last month they were jointly trying to convene an international peace conference on Syria, but have set no date for the talks in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.