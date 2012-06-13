Britain says Syria on verge of collapse

KABUL (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday that Syria was on the verge of collapse and that he would be holding urgent talks with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to ensure implementation of a peace plan brokered by Kofi Annan.

“Syria is on the edge of a collapse or of a deadly sectarian civil war,” he told reporters in Kabul where he will attend a regional conference on Afghanistan.

He said he would meet Russia’s Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the conference to persuade Russia to use its leverage with the Syrian government to implement Annan’s plan.