Syrian charge d'affaires in London resigns
#World News
July 30, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian charge d'affaires in London resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Syrian chargé d‘affaires in London, Khaled al-Ayoubi, has resigned, the British Foreign Office said on Monday.

“Mr al-Ayoubi has told us that he is no longer willing to represent a regime that has committed such violent and oppressive acts against its own people, and is therefore unable to continue in his position,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Al-Ayoubi was the most senior Syrian diplomat serving in London, it added.

”His departure is another blow to the Assad regime. It illustrates the revulsion and despair the regime’s actions are provoking amongst Syrians from all walks of life, inside the country and abroad.

“We urge others around Bashar Al-Assad to follow Mr al-Ayoubi’s example,” the Foreign Office said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad withdrew Syria’s ambassador to London in March.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Tim Castle

