Syria opposition coalition welcomes British recognition
November 20, 2012 / 1:19 PM / in 5 years

Syria opposition coalition welcomes British recognition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Cairo-based Syrian National Coalition opposition group on Tuesday welcomed Britain’s official recognition of it as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people, a coalition spokesman said.

“This step is very important and I think it will encourage more Syrians to join the coalition and trust it and it will also encourage other European states to recognize it,” Walid al-Bunni, the coalition spokesman, told Reuters.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

