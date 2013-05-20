'No options off table' over Syria: Britain's Hague

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks as he arrives at an European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must realize that “no option is off table” if his government fails to negotiate seriously at peace talks in Geneva, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

“We must make clear that if the regime does not negotiate seriously at the Geneva conference, no option is off the table. There remains a serious risk that the Assad regime will not negotiate seriously,” Hague told parliament.