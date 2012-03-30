FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada puts sanctions on Syrian oil, Assad's wife
March 30, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 6 years

Canada puts sanctions on Syrian oil, Assad's wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada tightened sanctions on Syria on Friday, banning Canadians from dealing with the Syrian Petroleum Co, the government’s oil marketing arm, as well as with the wife of President Bashar al-Assad.

Canada, a major crude exporter, has already outlawed new investment in the Syrian oil sector and stopped the importation of petroleum products from Syria, where Assad is trying to crush an uprising.

“These latest sanctions target in particular those who profit from their association with the regime and those closest to Assad, including his wife Asma,” Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said in a statement.

“Canada’s position is clear: Assad must go.”

Emails between Assad and his wife, obtained by Britain’s Guardian newspaper, appeared to show the couple shopping for pop music and luxury items while Syria descended into bloodshed.

Earlier this month, Canada closed its embassy in Damascus. The sanctions announced on Friday were the seventh round imposed by Canada.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway

