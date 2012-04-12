FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria ceasefire appears to be holding, Annan says
#World News
April 12, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Syria ceasefire appears to be holding, Annan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A ceasefire in Syria that took effect on Thursday morning appears to be holding and must be sustained, international mediator Kofi Annan said in a statement.

“Syria is experiencing a rare moment of calm on the ground,” said Annan, who brokered the deal between Syria’s government and the opposition. “This must be sustained.”

“All parties have obligations to implement fully the six-point plan. This includes both the military provisions of the plan and the commitment to move to a political process.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet

