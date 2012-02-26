FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC says Syria has not answered ceasefire request
February 26, 2012 / 4:39 PM / 6 years ago

ICRC says Syria has not answered ceasefire request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have still not responded to a request for a ceasefire to allow the wounded to be evacuated from the Baba Amro district of Homs, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday.

“The ICRC did not receive an answer yet from the Syrian authorities. The current situation in Baba Amro and other areas affected by the violence is precisely why the ICRC made this request for a two-hour daily halt in the fighting,” spokeswoman Carla Haddad said.

“The situation is worsening by the hour and people must get help immediately.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Sophie Hares

