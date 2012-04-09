Syria rebels kill 6 near Turkey border crossing-rights group

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels killed at least six members of the Syrian security forces and customs officials in fierce clashes close to the northern border with Turkey on Monday, the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said the fighting took place in the village of Salama, close to a border crossing between the Syrian town of Azaz and the Turkish town of Kilis. Eight rebel gunmen were wounded in the clash, the British-based Observatory said.

Around 15 km (10 miles) to the south, government forces bombarded the town of Tall Rifaat, the Observatory said, adding that there were reports that dozens of people had been killed or wounded, but it had no immediate details.

President Bashar al-Assad has been trying to crush an uprising against his rule which erupted a year ago. The United Nations says his forces have killed 9,000 people while Syrian authorities, who blame foreign-backed militants for the violence, say 2,500 soldiers and police have been killed.

The Syrian government said on Sunday it wanted written guarantees that insurgents would stop fighting before it pulls back its troops under the terms of a U.N. peace plan which called for all sides in Syria to cease fire by Thursday.