Clinton warns Assad no more time for delays implementing peace plan
April 1, 2012 / 2:47 PM / 6 years ago

Clinton warns Assad no more time for delays implementing peace plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday that no time remained for delay or excuses in implementing a UN-Arab League peace proposal.

Speaking after a meeting in Istanbul of Western and Arab officials and members of the Syrian opposition, Clinton also said that the United States would welcome a decision by Iran that nuclear weapons were un-Islamic, so long as Tehran observed that principle.

Asked about the Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood decision to field a presidential candidate, Clinton said the United States would be following the Egyptian elections closely but urged political actors there against discrimination against women, minorities, or political opponents.

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

