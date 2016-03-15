FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
George and Amal Clooney meet Syrian refugees in Berlin
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

George and Amal Clooney meet Syrian refugees in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN - Hollywood actor George Clooney and his international human rights lawyer wife Amal met with Syrian refugee families in Germany, a video of which was released on Tuesday.

    In an meeting organised by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) ahead of the fifth anniversary of the start of the Syrian conflict, the couple spoke with three Syrian families now living in Berlin and shared their own families’ history.

    Five years of fighting in Syria has killed 250,000 people, displaced half of the country’s population and created Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War Two.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.