Syria condemns meeting with opposition in Tunis
February 25, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

Syria condemns meeting with opposition in Tunis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria condemned statements issued by participants at the “Friends of Syria” conference in Tunis, official state television said on Saturday, dubbing the gathering of the opposition and Western and Arab states as “the enemies of Syria” meeting.

“Syria rejects all that was said and issued at the meeting for the enemies of Syria in Tunis,” Syria TV reported in an urgent news break. “Syria deplores all voices calling for financing the armed groups which could lead to support for terrorism and hurt the interests of the Syrian people.”

Reporting by Erika Solomon

