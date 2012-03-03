Aid convoy unable to enter Syria's Baba Amro on Saturday

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian authorities prevented a convoy of life-saving aid from entering the embattled Baba Amro district of Homs on Saturday but negotiations were continuing, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent did not enter Baba Amro today. Our negotiations with Syrian authorities continue in order to enter and help as many people as possible,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

The ICRC and Red Crescent teams, who arrived in Homs on Friday having received a “green light” from authorities hours after rebels fled Baba Amro, will spend their second night in Syria’s third-largest city, he said.

Hassan, asked the reason for the delay in access, said: “The reason given yesterday (Friday) was for security reasons.”