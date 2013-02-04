FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahmadinejad says war not solution in Syria
#World News
February 4, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Ahmadinejad says war not solution in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Monday that Syria’s crisis could not be solved by military means and he called for a national accord leading to elections.

“War is not the solution...A government that rules through war - its work will be very difficult. A sectarian war should not be launched in Syria,” he told Al Mayadeen television.

“We believe that (deciding) whoever stays or goes is the right of the Syrian people. How can we interfere in that? We must strive to achieve national understanding, and free elections.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Angus MacSwan

