U.N., Syria sign aid agreement but access will be key
June 5, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

U.N., Syria sign aid agreement but access will be key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria has agreed to allow the United Nations and international agencies to expand humanitarian operations in the country, where at least 1 million people need assistance after 14 months of bloody conflict, a senior U.N. aid official said on Tuesday.

“This agreement was secured in Damascus with the government there, in writing,” John Ging, who chaired the closed-door Syrian Humanitarian Forum, told reporters in Geneva.

“Freedom of movement, unimpeded access for humanitarian action within Syria, is what it’s all about now. The good faith of the (Syrian) government will be tested on this issue today, tomorrow and every day,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mark Heinrich

