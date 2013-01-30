FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
End Syria war "in the name of humanity": U.N.'s Ban
#World News
January 30, 2013 / 8:09 AM / in 5 years

End Syria war "in the name of humanity": U.N.'s Ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed on Wednesday to all combatants in Syria’s civil war to stop fighting “in the name of humanity”.

Speaking at an aid donor conference in Kuwait, Ban said: “I appeal to all sides and particularly the Syrian government, to stop the killing ... in the name of humanity, stop the killing, stop the violence.”

More than 60,000 people have been killed since the 22-month-old conflict began, the United Nations says.

The Kuwait gathering is seeking pledges of further funding for humanitarian efforts in Syria.

The world body warned on Monday that without more money it would not be able to help millions of Syrians and appealed for donations at the aid conference to meet its $1.5 billion target.

Some four million Syrians inside the country need food, shelter and other aid and more than 700,000 more have escaped to neighboring countries since the conflict began, according to the U.N. Half of the civilians affected by the crisis are children, the U.N. says.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
