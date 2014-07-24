FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says first aid convoy enters Syria without government consent
#World News
July 24, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. says first aid convoy enters Syria without government consent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday the first humanitarian aid convoy had entered Syria from Turkey without Syrian government consent and under the authorization of a new U.N. Security Council resolution.

“A convoy of nine trucks crossed into Syria today from the Turkish crossing at Bab al-Salam, carrying U.N. food, shelter, water purification and sanitation supplies,” said Amanda Pitt, spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

