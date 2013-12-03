FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. fed 3.4 million Syrians in November, but many still out of reach
#World News
December 3, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. fed 3.4 million Syrians in November, but many still out of reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes position inside a tunnel in Deir al-Zor October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday it had delivered food to 3.4 million people in Syria in November, the same as the month before, but falling short again of its monthly target of 4 million as heavy fighting kept it from reaching contested areas.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reached 8 communities in Syria in November that had been cut off for months, mainly in rural Homs and Deraa, the U.N. agency said in a statement.

“However, we are gravely concerned about the fate of many Syrians still trapped in conflict zones throughout the country, including around Damascus and in Hassakeh, where some areas have been without food assistance for six consecutive months.”

U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos is to brief the U.N. Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Syria later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton

