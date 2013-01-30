FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE pledges $300 million to help Syrian refugees: agency
#World News
January 30, 2013 / 8:53 AM / 5 years ago

UAE pledges $300 million to help Syrian refugees: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged on Wednesday to provide $300 million to help Syrian refugees made homeless by nearly two years of conflict, the official WAM news agency reported.

Announcing the funding at an aid donor conference in Kuwait, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said since the start of the Syria crisis the UAE had been committed to providing relief for Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, the agency reported.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence

