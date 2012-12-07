FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels declare Damascus airport a military target
December 7, 2012 / 10:19 AM / in 5 years

Syrian rebels declare Damascus airport a military target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels fighting in the Syrian capital declared Damascus International Airport a military zone on Friday, warning civilians and airlines not to approach it.

“The rebel brigades who have been putting the airport under siege decided yesterday that the airport is a fair target,” said Nabil al-Amir, a spokesman for the rebels’ Damascus Military Council.

“The airport is now full of armored vehicles and soldiers ... Civilians who approach it now do so at their own risk.”

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence

