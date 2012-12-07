Syrian rebels declare Damascus airport a military target

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels fighting in the Syrian capital declared Damascus International Airport a military zone on Friday, warning civilians and airlines not to approach it.

“The rebel brigades who have been putting the airport under siege decided yesterday that the airport is a fair target,” said Nabil al-Amir, a spokesman for the rebels’ Damascus Military Council.

“The airport is now full of armored vehicles and soldiers ... Civilians who approach it now do so at their own risk.”