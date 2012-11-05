FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strike kills 20 rebels in Syria: Observatory
#World News
November 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Air strike kills 20 rebels in Syria: Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents and members of Free Syrian Army walk among damaged buildings after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fired missiles at Taftanaz near Idlib November 4, 2012. Picture taken November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Abu Qais al-Taftanazi/Shaam News Network/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 20 Syrian rebel fighters were killed in an air strike in the northwest province of Idlib on Monday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said in a statement that a rebel commander was also probably killed in the air strike on the town of Haram. An activist named the commander as Basil Eissa, head of the Idlib Martyrs’ Brigade.

Much of Idlib, which borders Turkey, has fallen to the rebels as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ground forces have withdrawn. But like other rebel-controlled areas, it remains vulnerable to air strikes.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
