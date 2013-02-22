FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockets hit Aleppo, killing at least 29: monitor
February 22, 2013 / 4:58 PM / 5 years ago

Rockets hit Aleppo, killing at least 29: monitor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People search for survivors under rubble after what activists said was a Scud missile hit in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rockets struck eastern districts of Aleppo, Syria’s biggest city, on Friday, killing at least 29 people and trapping a family of 10 in the ruins of their home, activists in the city said.

“There are families buried under the rubble,” said an activist called Baraa al-Youssef, speaking by Skype after visiting the scene in his Ard al-Hamra neighborhood.

“Nothing can describe it, it’s a horrible sight.”

Video footage posted by several activists showed a burning building and people carrying the wounded to cars to be ferried to hospital. It was hard to gauge the scale of the damage in the night-time footage but rubble was clearly visible on the ground.

Rami Abdulrahman of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three explosions shook Aleppo and reported at least 29 people had been killed. Another 150 were wounded, he said, and the final death toll was likely to be higher.

Youssef said 30 houses were destroyed by a single rocket.

On Tuesday activists said at least 20 people were killed when a large missile of the same type as Russian-made Scuds hit the rebel-held district of Jabal Badro.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Dominic Evans; Editing by Stephen Powell

