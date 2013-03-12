FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian forces kill 30 deserters in ambush: opposition
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
March 12, 2013 / 3:07 PM / in 5 years

Syrian forces kill 30 deserters in ambush: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks with his weapon in one of the streets in the city of Homs March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

AMMAN (Reuters) - Loyalist Syrian forces killed at least 30 army deserters in an ambush on the Damascus Airport road on Tuesday as opposition fighters were guiding them on foot to a rebel-held district, opposition sources said.

“They were crossing the highway to Eastern Ghouta when they were ambushed,” a rebel commander in the region said on condition of anonymity. He was referring to a part of the eastern outskirts of Damascus that is held by the opposition.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
