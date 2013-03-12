Syrian forces kill 30 deserters in ambush: opposition

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks with his weapon in one of the streets in the city of Homs March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

AMMAN (Reuters) - Loyalist Syrian forces killed at least 30 army deserters in an ambush on the Damascus Airport road on Tuesday as opposition fighters were guiding them on foot to a rebel-held district, opposition sources said.

“They were crossing the highway to Eastern Ghouta when they were ambushed,” a rebel commander in the region said on condition of anonymity. He was referring to a part of the eastern outskirts of Damascus that is held by the opposition.