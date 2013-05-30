FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. investigates report of American woman killed in Syria
#World News
May 30, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. investigates report of American woman killed in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking into a report by Syrian state media that an American citizen was killed recently by government forces in the country’s civil war, a U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that U.S. authorities were “aware of the case.” Washington is working via the Czech Republic mission in Syria to get more information, the official said.

“As we do in all such cases, we are working through our Czech protecting power in Syria to obtain more information, and we appreciate the efforts of the Czech mission on behalf of our citizens,” the official said. He added that U.S. authorities could not comment further “because of privacy considerations.”

Syrian state television on Wednesday released what it said was the name of an American woman who was killed in Idlib province as well as the name of a man who it said was a British citizen killed in the country.

U.S. officials said they were aware of material posted on the Internet indicating that the woman may have been a resident of Michigan.

No direct confirmation was available of her status or her identity, nor was credible information available about the circumstances of her death or how and why she went to Syria.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao

