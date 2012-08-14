FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. aid chief Amos arrives in Syria
#World News
August 14, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

U.N. aid chief Amos arrives in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations emergency relief coordinator Valerie Amos arrived in Syria on Tuesday at the start of a three-day regional trip to discuss humanitarian aid for Syrian civilians trapped or displaced by the fighting, a statement said.

Amos, who entered Syria on a land convoy from Lebanon, is scheduled to meet Syrian authorities including deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad, as well as officials from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, spokesman Jens Laerke said.

“They crossed the border and were welcomed by officials from the ministry of foreign affairs,” he told Reuters in Geneva.

Amos will discuss ways of increasing emergency aid to civilians, but fighting must ebb before there is any real hope of gaining access to hot spots, diplomats said on Monday.

The humanitarian situation in Syria has worsened in recent weeks as fighting spread to Damascus and Aleppo. Two million people are now estimated to have been affected by the crisis and 1.5 million have been internally displaced, according to the world body.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

