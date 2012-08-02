FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annan, quitting Syria role, faults U.N. blame game
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2012 / 3:57 PM / 5 years ago

Annan, quitting Syria role, faults U.N. blame game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Kofi Annan blamed “finger pointing and name calling” within the U.N. Security Council among the reasons for his decision on Thursday to quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria.

“The world is full of crazy people like me. So don’t be surprised if Secretary General Ban Ki-moon can find someone who can do a better job than me,” Annan said when asked if he thought someone else would be named to succeed him.

“There may be other plans, other approaches that may work quite effectively,” he said, adding that at this stage the focus should still be on a political transition which means “President (Bashar) al-Assad will have to leave sooner or later”.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.