Peace envoy Annan arrives in Damascus-Reuters witness
#World News
July 8, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Peace envoy Annan arrives in Damascus-Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - International peace envoy Kofi Annan arrived in Damascus on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, a day after admitting that his peace plan had so far failed to end 16 months of bloodshed.

Annan arrived with deputy Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at the Dama Rose hotel in the capital, where United Nations observers have been staying since suspending their patrols because of a steep increase in the level of violence.

Reporting by Marwan Makdessi; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Tim Pearce

