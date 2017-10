DAMASCUS (Reuters) - U.N. Syria peace envoy Kofi Annan was heading for Tehran on Monday following what he described as “positive” talks with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, his spokesman Ahmed Fawzi said.

Iran remains one of Assad’s main allies as his international isolation grows. Syria is in the 16th month of a crackdown by Assad’s forces against a militant opposition in which more than 15,000 people have been killed.