Annan in Baghdad for talks on Syrian crisis: statement

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on the Syrian crisis, Annan’s spokesman said.

Annan, who earlier in the day held talks in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, is on a regional tour that began with meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday.

“The Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan, arrived in Baghdad. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on the crisis in Syria and its impact on the region,” Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement.

Annan normally briefs the U.N. Security Council in New York on the results of such trips by video-link from his Geneva base and diplomats said he was expected to do so again on Wednesday.