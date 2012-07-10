FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annan in Baghdad for talks on Syrian crisis: statement
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2012 / 12:24 PM / in 5 years

Annan in Baghdad for talks on Syrian crisis: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on the Syrian crisis, Annan’s spokesman said.

Annan, who earlier in the day held talks in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, is on a regional tour that began with meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday.

“The Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan, arrived in Baghdad. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on the crisis in Syria and its impact on the region,” Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement.

Annan normally briefs the U.N. Security Council in New York on the results of such trips by video-link from his Geneva base and diplomats said he was expected to do so again on Wednesday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.