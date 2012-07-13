FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annan says U.N. Security Council must send signal on Syria violence
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2012 / 4:58 PM / 5 years ago

Annan says U.N. Security Council must send signal on Syria violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that new reports of a massacre by Syrian government forces showed U.N. resolutions were being ignored, making it imperative to signal that there will be consequences.

Annan, in a letter to the Security Council obtained by Reuters, repeated that the Syrian government’s use of artillery, tanks and helicopters against the village of Tremseh violated its commitments under a U.N.-approved peace plan.

“Tragically, we now have another grim reminder that the Council’s resolutions continue to be flouted,” Annan’s letter said, noting that on Wednesday he had urged the Council to send a message that there would be consequences for non-compliance.

“This is imperative and could not be more urgent in light of unfolding events,” his letter said.

Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.