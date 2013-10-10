FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab league, OIC call for Eid ceasefire in Syria
#World News
October 10, 2013 / 12:07 PM / 4 years ago

Arab league, OIC call for Eid ceasefire in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters point at a MIG fighter jet as one of them aims an anti-aircraft gun towards the sky in Deir al-Zor October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday urged Syrian government forces and fighters battling President Bashar al-Assad to stage a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, which falls next week.

Syria’s 2-1/2-year-old war has killed more than 120,000 people and forced millions from their homes into refugee camps in neighboring countries.

With regional powers backing opposing sides in the conflict and Russia blocking Western efforts to force President Bashar al-Assad to quit, there is little sign of an end to the bloodshed.

Most of the Arab world will be on holiday next week when the Eid al-Adha holiday starts.

The Arab League and the OIC called on all warring factions to be “committed to a complete ceasefire and all acts of violence and killing of all kinds for the occasion of Eid al-Adha”, the secretary generals of both bodies said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Angus MacSwan

