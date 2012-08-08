FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Government forces pull back from Aleppo stronghold: rebels
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Government forces pull back from Aleppo stronghold: rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces pulled back from parts of the district of Salaheddine in Aleppo after heavy clashes with rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, rebel sources said on Wednesday.

“Street warfare took place, they (the rebels) have inflicted huge losses on Assad’s forces who pulled back now. Salaheddine is under the control of the Free Army,” Omar, an activist in the area, told Reuters by Skype.

Other rebels confirmed his account.

The rebel version of events appeared to be at odds with a report from Syrian state television earlier in the day which said government forces had pushed into Salaheddine, killing most of the rebels there, and had entered other parts of the city in a new offensive.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.