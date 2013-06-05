Syrian army says Qusair capture is a message to foes

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s army said on Wednesday that the capture of the town of Qusair from rebel fighters showed that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces would eventually regain control of the whole country from their enemies.

“This is a clear message to all those who share in the aggression on Syria ... that we will continue our string of victories until we regain every inch of Syrian land,” said a statement by the armed forces command read out on state television. “We will not hesitate to crush with an iron fist those who attack us. ... Their fate is surrender or death”