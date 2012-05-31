Syrian rebel leader urges Annan to declare plan failed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The commander of Syria’s main armed rebel group urged Kofi Annan on Thursday to formally announce that his seven-week-old ceasefire plan had failed, allowing rebels to resume attacks on President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, Al Jazeera television reported.

Asaad also dismissed a 48-hour deadline declared on Wednesday by senior Free Syrian Army officer for Assad to comply with the plan.

“There is no deadline, but we want Kofi Annan to issue a declaration announcing the failure of this plan so that we would be free to carry out any military operation against the regime,” Asaad told Al Jazeera, adding that the rebel forces had so far honored their commitments to the plan.