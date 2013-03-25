FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebel Free Syrian Army founder loses leg in Syria blast
March 25, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Rebel Free Syrian Army founder loses leg in Syria blast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Colonel Riad al-Asaad, founder of the rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA), lost a leg in an explosion in Syria overnight and is in Turkey for treatment, a Turkish official said on Monday.

Asaad, who established the FSA in 2011 to fight for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, was one of the first senior officers to defect from the Syrian military.

The Turkish official, who asked not to be identified, said Asaad’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Syrian opposition sources said Asaad had been hit by a car bomb in the city of al-Mayadin, south of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria. These accounts could not immediately be confirmed.

“The attempt to assassinate Colonel Riad al-Asaad in Deir al-Zor is part of an attempt to assassinate the free leaders of Syria,” said Moaz al-Khatib, who resigned on Sunday as the head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition.

Asaad was excluded from a Western-backed command of the FSA formed last year. Since his defection he has mostly lived with his family in a camp in Turkey along the Syrian border.

Various Syrian rebel factions fight under the umbrella of the FSA, which has struggled to find regular weapons supplies and build a disciplined command and control structure.

Some prominent Islamist militant groups, including the powerful al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, are not part of the FSA.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch in Ankara and Khaled Oweis in Amman; Editing by Alistair Lyon

