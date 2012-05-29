FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad: "terrorist groups" behind rise in violence:TV
May 29, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Assad: "terrorist groups" behind rise in violence:TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said President Bashar al-Assad told peace envoy Kofi Annan on Tuesday that “terrorist groups” had stepped up activities including killing and kidnapping across the country.

In a headline flashed over its programming, the station said states that fund, arm and harbor terrorists must abide by the plan put forward six weeks ago by Annan. He was in Damascus attempting to salvage it after a massacre which the United Nations says killed 108 people in central Syria last week.

Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Alison Williams

