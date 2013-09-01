Assad says Syria can confront external aggression: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday Syria was capable of confronting any external attack after U.S. President Barack Obama said there should be a military strike on Syria.
“Syria ... is capable of confronting any external aggression,” state television quoted Assad as saying at a meeting with Iranian officials.
“The American threats of launching an attack against Syria will not discourage Syria away from its principles ... or its fight against terrorism supported by some regional and Western countries, first and foremost the United States of America.”
Syria generally refers to rebels fighting to topple Assad as “terrorists”.
