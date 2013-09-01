FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad says Syria can confront external aggression: state TV
#World News
September 1, 2013 / 1:24 PM / in 4 years

Assad says Syria can confront external aggression: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Palestinian protesters hold pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in the West Bank City of Ramallah August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday Syria was capable of confronting any external attack after U.S. President Barack Obama said there should be a military strike on Syria.

“Syria ... is capable of confronting any external aggression,” state television quoted Assad as saying at a meeting with Iranian officials.

“The American threats of launching an attack against Syria will not discourage Syria away from its principles ... or its fight against terrorism supported by some regional and Western countries, first and foremost the United States of America.”

Syria generally refers to rebels fighting to topple Assad as “terrorists”.

Reporting by Erika Solomon and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

