Kerry, asked about Assad denial, says evidence speaks for itself

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry answers a question during a news conference at the U.S. embassy in Paris September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry dismissed any claim by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s that there is no evidence he used chemical weapons against his own people, saying on Sunday “the evidence speaks for itself.”

Kerry made the remark in response to a question as he began a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks on July 29, according to a U.S. reporter who attended a photo session on behalf of other journalists travelling with Kerry.