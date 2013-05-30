Syria's Assad says Russia will deliver on arms deals

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) gestures during an interview with al-Manar TV in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA, on May 30,2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that Russia remained committed to military deals signed with Damascus before the outbreak of conflict in the country.

Asked by Lebanon’s Al-Manar television about delivery of Russian S-300 air defense missiles, Assad said: “The contracts with Russia are not linked to the crisis and Russia is committed to implementing these contracts.”

“Everything we have agreed on with Russia will take place, and part of it has already taken place,” he said.