Rebels attack Damascus police HQ: witness

AMMAN (Reuters) - Rebels attacked the main police headquarters in Damascus on Thursday, a witness said, a day after the assassination of three of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s top lieutenants.

“Gunfire has been intense for the past hour. It is now dying down but the streets around the police command remain empty,” a resident of Qanawat, an old central district where the Damascus Province Police Headquarters is located, told Reuters by phone.