Rebels attack Damascus police HQ: witness
#World News
July 19, 2012 / 3:09 PM / 5 years ago

Rebels attack Damascus police HQ: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Rebels attacked the main police headquarters in Damascus on Thursday, a witness said, a day after the assassination of three of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s top lieutenants.

“Gunfire has been intense for the past hour. It is now dying down but the streets around the police command remain empty,” a resident of Qanawat, an old central district where the Damascus Province Police Headquarters is located, told Reuters by phone.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
