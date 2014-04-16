Syria says vehicles hit by Jordanian Air Force are not Syrian Army

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said that several vehicles destroyed by Jordanian warplanes on Wednesday do not belong to the Syrian Army.

“No vehicles belonging to the Syrian Army moved towards the Jordanian border and what was targeted by the Jordanian Air Force does not belong to the Syrian Army,” Syrian state news agency SANA said, quoting an unnamed military source.

A Jordanian security source said earlier that the targets were Syrian rebels in civilian cars mounted with machine guns.