Two Austrian peacekeepers shot in Damascus fighting

VIENNA (Reuters) - Two Austrian peacekeeping soldiers were wounded on Thursday when their convoy came under fire near the airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the defence ministry in Vienna said.

“The Austrian U.N. soldiers in the convoy and the two injured are already in safety at the airport in Damascus,” a ministry statement said, adding that the injuries were not life threatening.

Austrian soldiers serve with the U.N. peacekeeping force on the Golan Heights, disputed by Syria and Israel.