FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen in Syria detain, release U.N. officers: Austria
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Gunmen in Syria detain, release U.N. officers: Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen in Syria detained two U.N. peacekeeping soldiers for an hour on Monday before releasing them again unharmed, the Austrian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8 km (5 miles) north of the border with Jordan when gumen stopped a patrol with two officers - one from Austria and one from New Zealand - assigned to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), it said.

A ministry spokesman said the officers were unable to determine whether the armed men were aligned with government forces or the rebels fighting them.

The UNTSO, based in Jerusalem, was formed in 1948 to monitor ceasefires in the Middle East. It has 153 military observers from 25 countries.

A separate U.N. force based on the Golan Heights monitors a ceasfire between Syria and Israel. Two Austrian peacekeepers from that unit were shot last month in an area of Damascus where government troops and rebels had fought.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.